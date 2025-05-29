MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

