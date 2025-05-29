Main Street Group LTD Has $1.60 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

