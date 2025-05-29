Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

