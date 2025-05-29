Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of LQDA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Insider Activity

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,119.40. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

