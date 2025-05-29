Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.69% of Heritage Commerce worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HTBK. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

