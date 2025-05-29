FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

