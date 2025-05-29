Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,119 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

