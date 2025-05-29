Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diodes were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 361.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Diodes by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

