Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

