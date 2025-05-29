Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,721,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 148,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 182,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 387,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $758.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,924. The trade was a 17.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. The trade was a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $337,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

