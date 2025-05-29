Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Berry by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Down 1.6%

BRY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Berry’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

