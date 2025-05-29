American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $122,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 672,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 317,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after acquiring an additional 148,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

