90,100 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,120. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,603. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

