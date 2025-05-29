79,507 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 332,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 307,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

INFA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Informatica’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,603. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

