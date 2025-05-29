148,823 Shares in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of NextNav as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NextNav by 2,461.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 684,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NextNav by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,131. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

