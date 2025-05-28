Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $777.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.17%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

