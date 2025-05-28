Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.46% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

