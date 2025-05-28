Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of GATX worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

