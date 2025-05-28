Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 10,084 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of Weis Markets worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $90.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

