Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 15,944 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.59% of Vitesse Energy worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 284.81%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

