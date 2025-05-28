Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $5,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 290,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Up 4.7%

OMF opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. OneMain’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

