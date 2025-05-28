Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 9,800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

