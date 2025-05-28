TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 124,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

