Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in First Busey by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

