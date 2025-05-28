Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.38%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

