Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.