Tidal Investments LLC Buys 383 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

