Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $959.38 million, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

