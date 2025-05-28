State of Wyoming Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $278,891.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 844,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,556 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

