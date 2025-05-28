State of Wyoming Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 573,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 232,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.