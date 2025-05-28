State of Wyoming Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 573,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 232,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
