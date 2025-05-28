State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 7,959 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Citigroup cut shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

