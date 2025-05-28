Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 289.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Savara were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

