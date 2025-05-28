Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IPOS opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.
About Renaissance International IPO ETF
