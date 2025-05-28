Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,378 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,419,000 after acquiring an additional 317,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 597.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 258,518 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

