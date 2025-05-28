Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

