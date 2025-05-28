ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 596,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 461,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

AUPH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,120. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,312. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

