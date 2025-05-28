ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,320 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 827.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

