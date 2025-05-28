Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

