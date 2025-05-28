Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

