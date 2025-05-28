NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,694.53. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

