Miura Global Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.