Meridiem Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

