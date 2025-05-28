Man Group plc Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Superconductor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

