Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Korro Bio were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Korro Bio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Korro Bio by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 80,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

