Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

