Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

