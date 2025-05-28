Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

