ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

