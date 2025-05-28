Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 121,518 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,358 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $746.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 6,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Insurance

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.