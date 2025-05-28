Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grindr were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Bwcp LP bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at $12,088,000. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at $10,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grindr by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 513,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Grindr by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 435,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at $7,230,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Stock Down 0.7%

GRND opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grindr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 229,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $5,508,751.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,693,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,363,034.68. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at $156,953,727.17. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,406 shares of company stock valued at $58,385,775. 76.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

